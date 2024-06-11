Dokolo residents seek protection against land grabbing

Hundreds of residents of Okwongodul Parish in Okwongodul Sub-county, Dokolo District, are calling for government protection against an investor whom they accuse of grabbing their land and farm animals. Awer Forest Reserve, covering a total of 220 hectares, has been allocated to local investors for commercial tree planting, leading to a bitter relationship between the investors and the surrounding community. On Monday, land experts from 35 countries, currently hosted by the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, visited Awer Forest Reserve to engage with the investors and the community on peaceful coexistence strategies. Dr. Theresa Auma, the executive director of the Lands and Equity Movement in Uganda, states that most grievances of both the project-affected persons and the investors have been addressed through their interventions. Ms. Barbra Akech, the Resident District Commissioner of Dokolo District, notes that efforts are underway to establish the boundary of the forest reserve to fully address the land dispute.