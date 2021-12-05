DOCTORS’ STRIKE: Doctors accuse govt of failing to provide time frame

Doctors under their umbrella organization Uganda Medical Association (UMA) have shown dissatisfaction with the government for failing to commit itself to address the issues that are affecting their work. According to the doctors, the government’s lack of commitment has been reflected in its failure to accept an action program detailing the time frames within which they would like to see all the commitments that were agreed upon between them and the president implemented.