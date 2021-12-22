Doctors give govt till May 2022 to make good on promises

Medical doctors have suspended a strike declared in early November over concerns on their welfare. Uganda Medical Association (UMA) said it has given government up to May to honor its pledges agreed in a series of meetings. The Association called on the fraternity of laboratory specialists, who started their strike on Monday to return to work as their concerns were reportedly covered during engagements with government. NTV’s Edward Muhumuza reports that the lab specialists are unwilling to heed.