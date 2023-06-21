Doctors deliver petition to speaker of parliament; Seek internship placement

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has received a petition from the junior doctors who are protesting against their non-deployment. They were accompanied by senior medical personnel led by the former President of the Uganda Medical Association Dr. Ekwaro Obuku under the group- Joint Medical Professionals. The pre-medical interns say they have been waiting for an internship for one year. 8.5 billion shillings is required to pay 1,900 interns who have been waiting for placement. However, there is a fresh lot and this makes the number 4,000. Earlier, a bigger group of Junior Doctors was blocked from accessing Parliament with placards. Only 7 were allowed to meet the speaker. #