District Planners cite hurdles in development across five regions

District planners from five regions of Karamoja, Teso, Bukedi, Bugisu, and Sebei say lack of money, low school coverage, limited infrastructure, and the absence of social services like hospitals have hindered development in their areas of jurisdiction. During a field visit and capacity-building sessions by the Equal Opportunities Commission, it was revealed that the failure to have well-funded programs has curtailed their planning role