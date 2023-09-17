Discover China's treasured heritage: The Temple of Heaven

Most countries in the world invest a lot in preserving their Cultural heritage sites as a way of they are important in identifying the history of nations dating back to the period even before civilization and industrial revolution. Just like the Kasubi tombs regarded highly by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, China has the Temple of Heaven and Summer Palace in Beijing. Daniel Kibet took a tour of these spots on his recent visit to China.