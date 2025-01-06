Digital number plates mandatory for all new vehicles

Effective today, all new vehicles imported into the country will be fitted with digital number plates under the Intelligence Transport Monitoring System launched in 2023. According to Susan Kataike, the Ministry of Works spokesperson, no individual will be allowed to fit digital number plates on their vehicles or motorcycles under the new vehicle registration system that started last night. Ministry officials and other stakeholders are at Malaba Customs Post for the system's launch.