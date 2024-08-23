Digital gadgets allowed in school, but schools still wary

The Ministry of Education has opened the way to embracing digital gadgets in learning. However, the sector admits that this is a double-edged sword and is calling for more studies into how to implement this line of their policy. The Education Ministry acknowledges that digital gadgets in schools offer countless opportunities but also pose risks to children. As Lydia Felly Akullu reports, Education Minister Janet Museveni is proposing that school heads consider reconfiguring digital gadgets to protect learners, but will it work?