Diabetes Patient Violet Kokunda Receives Support

Violet Kokunda, who lost her legs to diabetes, received a wheelchair two days after her story was featured on NTV. Kokunda was also handed money from contributions by social media subscribers who were touched by her story. Tonny Tumukunde spearheaded the fundraiser on the X platform to buy Kokunda the wheelchair, which he delivered today. Kokunda had since resorted to empowering other people to prevent this non-communicable disease but was being limited by immobility - to do work to earn a living.