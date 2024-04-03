Deputy Speaker Tayebwa urges review of nullified sections of Anti-Homosexuality Act

The deputy speaker of parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has called on the Attorney General to critically examine the sections of the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 that have been nullified by the Constitutional Court and advise on the way forward. Parliament spent a couple of months discussing the controversial bill, which was reintroduced for the second time by Member of Parliament for Bugiri Municipality, Asuman Basalirwa, after the same law had been nullified by the Constitutional Court in 2014. The MPs say the law is intended to preserve Uganda's culture. This was during today's plenary.