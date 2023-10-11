Deputy speaker says the inquiry will be handled in private

There will be no more disclosure to Members of Parliament on the digital number plates project. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa told the MPs that the inquiry into the project by parliament's physical infrastructure committee was in contravention of the law. He said that the procurement for the project was classified and as such only a few individuals in parliament can be privy to it. These members shall now carry on with the inquiry into questions raised by the Kampala City Traders Association. The Speaker shall transmit the findings to the President in confidence.