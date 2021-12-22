Deputy IGG suspends Lamwo projects over misappropriation of funds

The Deputy Inspector General of Government, Dr Patricia Achan Okiria, has ordered the suspension of two projects under the Office of the Prime Minister in Lamwo district over the misappropriation of more than 130million shillings. The projects include solar lighting at Padibe Primary School valued at 33million shillings and Street lighting in Padibe Town Council valued at 100 Million shillings. A team of officials from the Inspectorate and OPM were in Lira to assess the progress of the projects under the Development Response to Displacement Impact Project after reports of the alleged misappropriation.