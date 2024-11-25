Denmark, Buganda promote climate-resilient farming in Mpigi

As climate change continues to affect farming and related sectors, the Danish government has partnered with the Kingdom of Buganda and other private sector players to promote climate-resilient farming in Mpigi District. The program, which was launched in the Buwama sub-county, will be extended to various parts of the country. The project involves the promotion of modern irrigation to enable farmers to benefit from their business irrespective of weather and climate patterns.