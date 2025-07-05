Democratic Front vows to boost Opposition unity ahead of 2026

The Democratic Front leadership is vowing to work hard to enhance opposition unity in the run-up to the 2026 general elections. The call came at the tail end of the party's delegates' conference in Masaka City, as leaders then took the oath of office following their respective elections at the party headquarters in Namirembe, Kampala. Several leaders were elected to different leadership positions in the party after the conference appointed Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba as president of the party, with Samuel Lubega Mukaku as national chairperson.