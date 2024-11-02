Defence attaches commend UPDF on Congo operations

Defence Attachés accredited to Uganda have commended the UPDF Mountain Division, for their contribution to stabilizing and pacifying the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. This follows the joint UPDF/FARDC operation Shujaa aimed at combating the terrorist group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). UPDF Mountain Division, Commander Col Godfrey Kyomuhendo expressed gratitude to the Defence Attachés for taking the time from their busy schedules to visit and show interest in the fight against terrorism.For his part, Col Patrick Nkaduda of the Kenyan Embassy expressed his appreciation of the UPDF's dedication to fighting global terrorism, noting that the "fruits of the efforts can be seen." SCUT