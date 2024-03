Daniel Bbosa murder: Luggya Bbosa suspected to be the mastermind

The Police have set a ten million shillings cash reward for anyone, with information that will lead to the arrest of one Lugya Bbosa Tabula, who is suspected to have been involved in the plot to shoot the former Ndiga Clan head, Daniel Bbosa. The criminal Lugya Bbosa Tabula is suspected to be the mastermind behind the shooting that claimed the life of Daniel Bbosa at his home in Lungujja, a suburb of Kampala city.