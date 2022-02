COVID-19 Testing Centre at Mpondwe border destroyed in fire after car accident

A truck rammed into an ebola and covid-19 screening center at Mpondwe border in Kasese district last evening. Screening machines for COVID-19 and Ebola were destroyed in the fire from the accident. The RDC Of Kasese Joel Walusimbi says that district officials are going to convene in a meeting to see the way forward, however, security officials are still investigating