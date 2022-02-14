COURT MARTIAL TRIAL: Two charged for illegal recruitment, one jailed for 6 years

The 4th Division Court Martial in Gulu City has sentenced Christopher Anywar, a 37-year-old councilor, to six years imprisonment after finding him guilty of possession of military hardware. Anywar, from Namukora North Sub-county, in Kitgum district, was arrested last week following reports of armed robberies in the community. He was arrested with 48 rounds of ammunition, an AK47 gun, 7 rounds of ammunition from a PK machine gun and a military uniform. He admitted guilt before insisting that he recovered the military hardware while clearing his garden in July last year. Anywar added that he reported the matter to security but no one had approached him to pick up the ammunition. The Court-Martial also remanded two civilians over the recruitment of 32 street children in Gulu City who they took for military training in Nwoya district.