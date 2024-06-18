COSASE MPs question chair's handling of UHRC testimony

MPs on the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) have tasked the committee chair, Medard Ssegona, to explain why he was reluctant to allow Uganda Human Rights Commission Chairperson Mariam Wangadya to address them. The complaints arose as Wangadya appeared before the committee today to discuss the 2022/2023 auditor general's report on the commission. MPs attempted to ask her about how legislators had been implicated in a corruption case. However, aware of the sub judice rule, Ssegona barred Wangadya from responding to their queries, which upset the MPs.