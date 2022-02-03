Congolese refugees cross border after attacks in Eastern DRC

Scores of Congolese have poured into Uganda following two attacks in Nobili and Balu in the neighbouring country by suspected terrorist groups. Spokesperson of UPDF's Mountain Division Major Peter Mugisa says that in the first attack, suspected to have been carried out by rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces, they ambushed a Congolese army detachment and also freed several prisoners. Mugisa says the UPDF repulsed the rebels but there was another attack on an IDP camp at Balu in Ituri province.