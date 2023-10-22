Conflict over road funds stalls local government projects in Uganda

The Uganda Local Government Association has revealed that local governments are stuck with 1 billion shillings meant for road rehabilitation due to conflicting guidelines between the cabinet and parliament. According to the association President Richard Rwabuhinga who is also the Kabarole district chairperson, the conflicting guidelines where Parliament wants the 1 billion shillings to local governments be used for maintenance whereas the Cabinet wants it to be used for rehabilitation has stalled utilization of funds. This creates a situation where the financial year comes to an end before the local governments utilize it.