Concerns over delay in 2024 Census results for 2026 polls

Worries are looming over the failure of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics to submit the final results from the 2024 Census to the Electoral Commission for demarcating voting areas ahead of the 2026 polls. This issue arose as the Legal Affairs Committee in Parliament interfaced with the Electoral Commission, National Identification & Registration Authority, and the statistics agency on the ongoing voter update exercise across the country. Raymond Tamale reports.