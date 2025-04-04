Committee formed to draft reforms in PPDA Act to boost government-owned companies' operations

A lean committee, comprising the Permanent Secretary to the Treasury and the Ministry of Energy, has been formed to draft reforms to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA) Act. This will facilitate the smooth operation of commercial companies opened by the government, such as UEDCL and UNOC, among others. Speaking to NTV, Irene Bateebe, the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Energy, said these reforms will help both companies execute their mandates and meet targets by avoiding the slow-paced procurement processes in government. Sudhir Byaruhanga has more.