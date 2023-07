CNOOC certifies 50 skilled learners

CNOOC Uganda Limited in conjunction with Zetta Energy Limited has awarded international certification to 50 youth from Hoima and Kikuube districts, who have been part of the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board ECTIB. The youths were first trained in pipe-fitting, rigging, electrical installation, electrical maintenance and scaffolding. The programme is part of the National Content Activities for the Kingfisher Development Area Project.