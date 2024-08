CMI takes over investigations after fatal shooting in Buddo

The army has instituted investigations into last week's Buddo shooting that saw one civilian succumbing to an astray bullet and another unidentified man dressed in the army camouflage killed. The shooting took place at the Buddo- Masaka Road junction. According to Brigadier Felix Kulayigye, the UPDF Spokesperson, they have two suspects in their custody, one being a UPDF deserter.