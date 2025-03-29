Climate change drives malaria surge in Kigezi, experts warn of growing health risks

Climate change has had profound effects on various regions in Uganda, and the Kigezi sub-region is no exception. Traditionally known for its cool climate, Kigezi is now experiencing rising temperatures, which are altering environmental conditions and impacting public health. One major consequence has been the emergence of previously rare diseases such as malaria. The warming climate has expanded the breeding grounds for mosquitoes, increasing malaria transmission in highland areas that were once too cold for the disease to thrive. Health experts warn that if climate change trends continue, the burden of vector-borne diseases in Kigezi and other high-altitude areas will likely worsen, posing new challenges for healthcare systems and communities.