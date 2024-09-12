Church of Uganda to unveil new Cathedral on November 1

The Church of Uganda is set to unveil its new cathedral on the 1st of November in a ceremony expected to be attended by over 3,000 guests. The building can accommodate 5,000 congregants and will also house church offices, a library, an underground parking lot, and a coffee shop. The interior is now complete, and the project has so far cost the church 18 billion shillings. The total cost is estimated to rise to 25 billion shillings upon full completion. Our reporter Lydia Felly Akullu has the details...