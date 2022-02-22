Church of Uganda seeks solution to Kumi diocese wrangles

There are no guarantees that the crisis experienced by the Church of Uganda in Kumi diocese leading up to the deep divisions will not be repeated. The caretaker bishop of Kumi diocese, Charles Odurkami faults the now common scenarios of Christians ending up in court, on processes that the church is too slow to change. A scrutiny of the events in Kumi diocese provides a diagnosis of the challenges and ways in which the church could resolve the differences.