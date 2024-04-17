Chinese govt initiates skills training for Ugandan engineers

The Chinese government, through their Chinese Communication Construction Company, has launched practical skills training for Ugandan engineers to enhance their expertise in the country. Thirty-two scientists, including engineers, surveyors, and architects, among others, will undergo a two-week training to acquire skills to assist in infrastructure implementation. According to Minister Counselor Fan Xuecheng of the Chinese embassy in Uganda, this initiative is part of the bilateral relations between China and Uganda.