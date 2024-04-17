Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Uganda risks "road crash pandemic" with zero funding for safety initiatives
  • 2 National Journalists tipped on prioritising accuracy and ethics
  • 3 National Zombo poultry farmers receive automated incubator to boost production
  • 4 National Fr Denis Mayanja: Priest who never shies away from politics
  • 5 National Busoga farmers abandon sugarcane, opt for oil palm