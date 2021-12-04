CEOs want cabinet representation to add to decisions on economy

Local company owners have asked for a ministerial post in President Museveni's cabinet to effectively advocate for their interests. Led by Barbara Mulwana, the Chairperson of the Presidential CEO forum, the company owners say many of the decisions on the economy made in cabinet lack their input. Museveni promised them a better investment environment with reduced costs of production. They were meeting at the private sector CEO's retreat at the National Leadership Institute Kyankwanzi.