Celebrations in Sebei after Cheptegei wins gold

President Museveni has led other government officials in hailing Joshua Cheptegei for winning a gold medal in the 10,000-meter race at the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris, France. The 27-year-old finished the race in 26:43:14, setting a new Olympic record. Daniel Kibet reports that back home in Sebei, where Cheptegei hails from, locals are still celebrating their son's victory, with some throwing parties in Bukwo, Kapchorwa, and Kween districts.