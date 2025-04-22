Cardinals meet in Vatican over Pope Francis burial plans

The Vatican has confirmed that Pope Francis's funeral will begin on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. (midday Kampala time). The Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, Kevin Cardinal Farrell, who is now in charge of the Vatican, presided over the Mass. This follows the conclusion of a dedication ceremony in which the Pope's body was blessed and placed in an open coffin. The body will be moved to St. Peter's Basilica to allow for public mourning from Wednesday until Saturday.