Calls for amendments to laws on leaders’ retirement benefits

Calls are being made for amendments to harmonize the diverse laws providing for the retirement benefits of past top government leaders. This comes as it emerges that the former speakers of Parliament, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi and Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, are earning multiple times from separate portfolios they previously held. Legal and political analysts blame the gaps in the law but also the beneficiaries for allowing themselves to benefit multiple times, increasing the burden of taking care of them on taxpayers.