Busoro residents decry lack of action as elephants attacks turn fatal

Residents of Ssebitoli Village, Busoro sub-county have decried delayed compensation from the government following intermittent fatal attacks by elephants from Kibale National park in Kabarole district. A family that has lost two family members and gardens told NTV that their attempts to get their compensation has been futile as they have been asked for bribes in exchange for help. Ministers of tourism spend a day in Kabarore meeting these families and reassuring them for hel