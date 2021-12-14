Busoga Kingdom, Plan International sign MoU on fighting GBV

Busoga kingdom and Plan international Uganda have signed a memorandum of understanding to address a violation of the rights of children, adolescents, and youths in the Busoga kingdom. This occasion was meant to grace the end of the 16 days of Activism against gender-based violence against women and girls in the Busoga Kingdom. Dr. Joyce Abaliwano, the Minister of Gender says that this is seen as a solution to the mushrooming cases of gender-based violence across the region.