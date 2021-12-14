Latest NTV

Latest Daily Monitor
  • 1 News Covid surge in Africa, but fewer deaths than before
  • 2 National Passengers evacuated following 'minor' fire outbreak at Entebbe airport
  • 3 Prosper Tech developers don’t just code. They solve problems
  • 4 National Police fire teargas to disperse NUP supporters in Kayunga
  • 5 Prosper Revamping Kilembe Mines: What it means to mining sector
  • 6 Commodities Uganda considers ban on Kenyan produce
  • 7 Prosper Taxing Christmas gifts
  • 8 National Students, parents team up to fight Covid-19 in schools
  • 9 Prosper Seeking legal advice limits failure rates in joint ventures