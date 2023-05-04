Businessman Sam Engola on being mistaken for slain minister

When the news of the shooting of state minister Charles Engola was first reported on Tuesday, many people confused him for Sam Engola, also a former minister. The politician and businessman say his phone was jammed with calls and messages with worried people wanting to know if he was the victim. Sam Engola is related to Charles Okello Engola who was shot by his bodyguard at his home in Kyanja in Kampala. NTV spoke to the family of the late state minister.