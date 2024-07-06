Bus owners decry delay in Karuma bridge repair works

Proprietors of buses plying routes to Northern Uganda and West Nile are complaining that the delayed works on Karuma Bridge have adversely affected their businesses due to the longer alternative route. Richard Obunyu, the chairperson of the West Nile Bus Owners Association, says passengers have resorted to using saloon vehicles and minibusses, the only categories of cars allowed to cross the bridge. The Uganda National Roads Authority maintains that, for safety reasons, buses will not be allowed to use the bridge until repairs are completed.