Bulenga school tips learners on occupational skilling

Parents are being urged to support their children in occupational skilling as this will not only help to compete in job markets but also only curb unemployment in the country. The call came as school heads and parents gathered at Light Secondary and Vocational school Bulenga, for a thanksgiving ceremony upon the school's performance in the previous PLE and UCE results. The leaders called on students to desist from bad behaviours that have spread among young people.