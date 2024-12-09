Bulambuli landslides survivors decry poor living standards in camps

Hundreds of landslide survivors drawn from over 10 sub-counties in Bulambuli district have decried the poor living standards in Bunambutye settlement camp, where they were taken two weeks after a landslide in the district. Some of the concerns raised included congestion in the tents, lack of privacy, and poor sanitation, among others, even as the government considers a compensation plan. These survivors are now tasking the government to allocate them the 2 acres of land and 17 million shillings as earlier promised.