Buddhist event in Entebbe ends with school supplies

The Buddhist faith has concluded a seven-day recollection, where children were trained in humility and morality, at the Africa Buddhist Centre in Garuga, Entebbe. The event ended with the distribution of school supplies, including books, to the children. The Buddhist leader from California, Abbot Sayadaw U Osadha, stated that they decided to conclude the conference with the distribution of school supplies to highlight the importance of education for young learners. For his part, his Ugandan counterpart, Bhante Budharakitah, agreed, before emphasizing the constant practice of the lessons learned, as this would instill morality and humanity in children as they grow.