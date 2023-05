Brig, Gen Flavia Byekwaso assumes leadership of Uganda rapid deployment capability center

Brigadier General Flavia Byekwaso has received her instruments of office as the head of the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Center at Gadaffi barracks in Jjinja. Brig. Gen Steven Tumwesigye Kashure who has been the Chief of staff for the centre handed over to Byekwaso.