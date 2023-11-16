Border porosity hampers anti-drug efforts in Albertine region

The porous border between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo is impeding the National Drug Authority from combating illegal drug sales in the Albertine Region. Hoima, Kikuube, Kagadi, and Buliisa, four districts in the region, share a border with the Democratic Republic of Congo. The NDA indicates that Congolese individuals are using unregulated entry points and landing sites to cross into Uganda, where they establish illegal drug shops.