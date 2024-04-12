Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News Mogadishu denounces Ethiopia-Somaliland pact
  • 2 National Five further remanded over Ndiga clan head murder
  • 3 National Uganda breaks ground for permanent consulate and residence in China
  • 4 National Govt invests Shs117b in Kampala water and sanitation projects
  • 5 National KCCA overwhelmed by demand for immunisations in Kampala