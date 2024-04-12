Boda-boda riders have taken over car free zone

In 2020, Kampala Capital City Authority commissioned non-motorized zones that were paved to increase the safety of pedestrians by providing walkways, bicycles, and car lanes that would be used by the business community on the street to offload their merchandise. However, the non-motorized street street is a total mess where boda boda riders now have more rights than pedestrians who were the intended beneficiaries of the plan. KCCA's deputy Executive Director David Luyimbazi, says the non-motorized zone has failed as hundreds of unruly and unregulated boda riders in the city have overrun the area.