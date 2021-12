Bigirwa court case flops over unavailability of state prosecutor

Trial of the 4 people accused of blackmailing the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has stalled before Buganda Road Court due to the absence of the state prosecutor. The 4 including NUP's Moses Bigirwa, Francis Matovu aka Buto and a journalist Pidson Kareire were charged in court last month with 3 counts.