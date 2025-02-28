Beneficiaries who waste PDM cash will be jailed, Museveni says

President Yoweri Museveni, who is winding up his week-long inspection of Parish Development Model projects in western Uganda, has cautioned beneficiaries who default and misuse the money, warning that they risk being jailed. He emphasized that PDM money is not free, and those who misuse it will be imprisoned, where they will serve as free labor on various farms for 12 months. Speaking in Rwampara, the president also stated that PDM coordinators at all levels who misallocate the money will be forced to refund it.