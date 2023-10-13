Beneficiaries who misused PDM funds given 30 days to refund money

A significant number of Emyooga and Parish Development Model beneficiaries have used the funds for personal financial needs, such as paying their children's school fees. These surprising revelations emerged during meetings with State Minister for Micro Finance Haruna Kasolo in Bukedea District, where he is overseeing the program's implementation. Nevertheless, Kasolo instructed beneficiaries who diverted the funds to reimburse their respective SACCOs within 30 days. Moses Otim, the District Commercial Officer, reported that out of the Sh 550 million disbursed to 17 SACCOs, only Shs 27 million has been recovered.