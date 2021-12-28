Aviation authority reveals why flights to Dubai have been suspended

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed the suspension of flights to Dubai by the United Arab Emirates. The aviation industry regulator specifies that other destinations in and outside the UAE aren't affected. Authority spokesperson Vianney Lugya tells JACKSON ONYANGO in an interview that the suspension is related to the spike in cases of Covid-19, with the move likely to have a big implication on the sector's ability to recover from the pandemic.