AUDITOR GENERAL’S REPORT: Queries raised over shs23bn for home study materials

The failed utilisation of 23 billion shillings to print home study materials by the ministry of education and sports has come under query by the Auditor General. Concern surrounds the directive issued by the ministry to the districts to channel the funds to school bank accounts but at the same time, restrict utilisation. The Auditor-General submitted the audit report for the 2020/21 financial year to parliament in fulfilment of the law.