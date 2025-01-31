Auditor general faults gov’t on delayed service delivery

Auditor General Edward Akol has faulted the government for taking an average of 756 days to process and approve loans acquired to deliver services to Ugandans. He wants to see the process expedited much faster The auditor general is also concerned that despite an increment in the public debt, there is low absorption of some of the loans acquired, where high interests are paid in servicing them. This and other issues came up during a meeting between the Auditor General and accountability committees in parliament.