AU Summit adopts new CAADP strategy to revamp Agri-food systems

The just-concluded African Union Extraordinary Summit saw the adoption of the new 10-year Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) strategy and action plan, as well as the CAADP Kampala Declaration. This aims to renew the continent's efforts to transform its agri-food systems following the failure of the majority to meet or fulfill previous commitments made 20 years ago. Today, we look at how some countries fared and the factors that may have hindered the implementation of some commitments, including climate change.